Rios (2-0) tossed 1.2 scoreless innings while allowing just a walk and striking out a batter as he secured a win over the Royals on Tuesday.

Rios entered the game with one out in the fifth after Nick Pivetta allowed the Royals to re-take the lead on a two-run homer by Ryan O'Hearn. He recorded an easy five outs and was awarded the win after the Red Sox got the lead back in the bottom half of the sixth. The 28-year-old owns a 2.70 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 7:6 K:BB over 6.2 innings since being acquired June 14.