The Red Sox will activate Rios ahead of Wednesday's game in Atlanta, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Rios' status was in limbo after he was acquired from the Mariners on Monday, but rather than assigning him to Triple-A Worcester, the Red Sox will have him fill the 26th spot on the active roster. Utility man Michael Chavis was optioned to Worcester to create room for Rios, who gave up three runs in three innings over his three relief appearances for Seattle before he was traded.