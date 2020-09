Munoz (hip) is starting in left field and batting sixth Thursday against the Rays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

He had a hit in all six games he played with the Red Sox prior to suffering the minor hip injury, so look for Munoz to play fairly regularly as long as he is productive down the stretch. He is hitting .476 with one home run, three strikeouts and zero walks in 21 at-bats.