Munoz was removed from Thursday's game against the Marlins after experiencing lower-back spasms, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Munoz went 0-for-2 for strikeout before being replace in left field during the fifth inning. The 25-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more is known on the injury.
More News
-
Red Sox's Yairo Munoz: Swipes bag in loss•
-
Red Sox's Yairo Munoz: Gets fourth straight start•
-
Red Sox's Yairo Munoz: Batting sixth in return•
-
Red Sox's Yairo Munoz: Could return Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Yairo Munoz: Diagnosed with right hip strain•
-
Red Sox's Yairo Munoz: Leaves with apparent injury•