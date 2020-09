Munoz will start in right field and will bat sixth Wednesday against the Marlins, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Though he'll be making his fourth straight start, Munoz is still expected to fill a short-side platoon role in the Boston outfield, with either Bradley or Alex Verdugo sitting out against southpaws to make room for him. Bradley will be the odd man out Wednesday with lefty Trevor Rogers on the mound for Miami.