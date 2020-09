Munoz went 6-for-7 with two doubles, one home run, three RBI and four runs over both ends of Saturday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays.

Munoz spent the first five weeks of the season at Boston's alternate site in Pawtucket before getting a callup last week. He's hit safely in all four games in which he's appeared, going 8-for-15 with four extra-base hits. With Andrew Benintendi (ribs) sidelined, left field is open for the suddenly hot Munoz.