Munoz signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old was released by the Cardinals in early March after abruptly leaving camp and returning to the Dominican Republic without informing the club, but he was able to latch on with a new team. Munoz had been dealing with a hamstring injury, and it's unclear when's he's expected to be fully healthy. He figures to provides organizational infield depth once activities resume.

