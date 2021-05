Munoz (wrist) played in both of Triple-A Worcester's first two games, going 2-for-8 with four strikeouts.

Munoz looked to be at risk of missing the start of the minor-league season after he was placed on the 7-day injured list a month ago with wrist inflammation, but he made a full recovery in advance of Worcester's opener. The 26-year-old will likely fill a utility role for Worcester this season.