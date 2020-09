Munoz was placed on the 10-day injured list with back spasms, retroactive to Sept. 18.

Munoz was removed from Thursday's game with lower-back spasms, and he'll require a stay on the injured list as a result. With just over a week remaining in the regular season, Munoz shouldn't return to the field in 2020. Alex Verdugo (hamstring) is also nursing an injury, so Tzu-Wei Lin could potentially fill in as an outfielder if needed. Cesar Puello was also recalled in a corresponding move.