Red Sox's Yairo Munoz: Starts at DH
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Munoz started at designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 10-3 loss to the Braves.
The Red Sox are managing the absence of J.D. Martinez (hand), who could return Wednesday. Munoz was called up from the alternate camp Monday and is not expected to maintain a large role.
