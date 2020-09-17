Munoz went 2-for-5 with two singles and a stolen base Wednesday in an 8-4 loss to the Marlins.

Munoz made his fourth consecutive start Wednesday and was one of three Red Sox players to record multiple hits on the night while also stealing his second base of the season. The 25-year-old is hitting .349/.349/.535 with a home run, four RBI and six runs scored in 43 at-bats this season and will continue to occupy a platoon in the outfield with Alex Verdugo and Jackie Bradley.