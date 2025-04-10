Grandal signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Grandal spent all of last year with the Pirates, where he slashed .228/.304/.400 with nine homers and 27 RBI across 243 plate appearances. The Red Sox are a bit short on catcher depth now that Connor Wong (finger) is on the IL, so they'll bring in Grandal to give them a bit more security behind the plate. The 36-year-old veteran will presumably report to Triple-A Worcester and may be able to earn a big-league spot with a hot start in the minors.