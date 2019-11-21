Play

Red Sox's Yoan Aybar: Added to 40-man roster

Aybar was added to Boston's 40-man roster Wednesday.

Aybar will no longer be available in the upcoming Rule 5 draft. He would have been a risky pick in that draft, as he's yet to advance beyond High-A and threw just five innings at that level last season. He spent the bulk of the year with Low-A Greenville, where he struck out 28.5 percent of opposing batters but walked 17.0 percent en route to a 1.80 ERA.

Our Latest Stories