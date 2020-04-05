Red Sox's Yoan Aybar: Sent to High-A
Boston optioned Aybar to High-A Salem on March 8.
Aybar has never pitched above the High-A level, so he wasn't a serious candidate to make the big-league roster. The 22-year-old is probably a couple years away from reaching the majors and was only added to the 40-man roster over the winter so he wouldn't be exposed to the Rule 5 draft.
