Cespedes is day-to-day with left hand soreness and is expected to make his debut for Single-A Salem next week, Chris Hatfield of SoxProspects.com reports.

This explains why Cespedes has not played since getting promoted to Single-A on Tuesday. He slashed .319/.400/.615 with five home runs and an 18.1 percent strikeout rate in 25 games in the Florida Complex League.