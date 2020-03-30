Red Sox's Yoel Espinal: Inks minor-league deal with Red Sox
Espinal agreed to a minor-league deal with the Red Sox on Sunday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.
Espinal spent a majority of the 2019 season pitching for Double-A Frisco, posting a 5.84 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 49 strikeouts across 28 innings in relief. The 27-year-old spent limited time at the Triple-A level in during both the 2017 and 2019 seasons. It has yet to be determined what level Espinal will begin pitching at for the Red Sox organization, but it is unlikely that the right-hander will be able to reach the big-league bullpen given that the 2020 season is expected to be shortened significantly.
