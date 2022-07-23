Sanchez was recalled by the Red Sox on Friday.
Sanchez has spent nearly the entire season with Triple-A Worcester, though he'll get the chance to serve as depth along Boston's infield with both Trevor Story (hand) and Christian Arroyo (groin) sidelined. Sanchez has maintained a .247/.377/.413 line across 303 plate appearances with Worcester.
More News
-
Red Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Contract officially selected•
-
Red Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Slated to join major-league roster•
-
Red Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Won't win roster spot•
-
Red Sox's Yolmer Sanchez: Finds work with Boston•
-
Braves' Yolmer Sanchez: Joins Atlanta on minors deal•