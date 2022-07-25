Sanchez will start at second base and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Guardians, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Sanchez will pick up his third consecutive start at the keystone while slumping rookie Jeter Downs heads to the bench. Over his first two starts, Sanchez went 1-for-5 with three walks and an RBI. He could end up settling in as the Red Sox's primary option at second base over the struggling Downs while Trevor Story (hand) remains on the injured list.
