Sanchez isn't starting Thursday against the Guardians, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Sanchez started the last five games and went 2-for-16 with two RBI, three walks and four strikeouts. Jeter Downs is taking over at second base and batting ninth.
