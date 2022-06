Sanchez will be added to the major-league roster for the Red Sox's upcoming series in Toronto, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Jarren Duran will land on the restricted list ahead of Boston's series since he's unvaccinated, so Sanchez will join the big-league club for the first time this year. Sanchez is likely to start in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays so the Red Sox can give Trevor Story two consecutive days off.