The Red Sox promoted Monegro from Single-A Salem to High-A Greenville on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic has turned heads in 2023 and looks like one of the more intriguing lower-level pitching prospects in the Red Sox system. Between stops at Salem and the rookie-level Florida Complex League this season, Monegro has struck out 80 and issued 21 walks over 55.2 innings while pitching to a 2.10 ERA and 1.06 WHIP.