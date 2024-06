High-A Greenville reinstated Monegro (shoulder) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Monegro made his Greenville season debut in Sunday's 7-6 win over Rome, striking out two while allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks over four innings. The Red Sox brought Monegro along slowly coming out of spring training after he experienced weakness in his shoulder, but he was cleared to join Greenville after making three rehab starts in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.