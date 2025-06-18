Double-A Portland placed Monegro on its 7-day injured list Saturday due to right elbow inflammation, Josh Ball of Beyond the Monster reports.

According to Ball, the same injury resulted in Monegro being scratched from a start earlier this month and cropped up again in his most recent appearance Friday, when he was lifted midway through the second inning. The 22-year-old righty had posted a 2.67 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 49:8 K:BB in 33.2 innings with Portland on the season before landing on the shelf.