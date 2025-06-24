Monegro was diagnosed last week with a torn UCL in his right elbow and will require Tommy John surgery, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Double-A Portland attributed Monegro's placement on the 7-day injured list June 14 to elbow inflammation, but follow-up testing evidently revealed ligament damage. He'll likely go under the knife in the coming days and will miss the rest of the 2025 season and most or all of the 2026 campaign. Before being shelved with the elbow injury, Monegro posted a 2.67 ERA and 35.8 percent strikeout rate over 33.2 innings with Portland.