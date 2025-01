The Red Sox signed Cruz to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Cruz, 25, spent the 2024 season at Double-A San Antonio in the Padres organization, holding a 4.55 ERA and 35:16 K:BB over 29.2 frames. The reliever is likely to begin the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Worcester.