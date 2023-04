Chang was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Red Sox on Tuesday with a left hamate fracture, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

It's a bummer for Chang, who had carved out a regular role at shortstop for the Red Sox of late. Now, he'll presumably require surgery and be sidelined for several weeks. Enrique Hernandez is likely to see the bulk of starts at shortstop for Boston now.