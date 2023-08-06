Chang is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Pablo Reyes will get the nod at shortstop as Chang rests after going 3-for-16 with a solo home run while starting at the position in each of the last five games. Both Chang and Reyes will see their playing time in the infield take a major hit as soon as Thursday, when Trevor Story (elbow) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list and installed as Boston's everyday shortstop.