Chang is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Pablo Reyes will step in at shortstop after Chang manned the position for each of the last 11 games while slashing .194/.242/.355. Both Chang and Reyes are expected to see more limited opportunities at shortstop in the near future, as Trevor Story (elbow) appears on track to return from the 60-day injured list at some point during the upcoming week.