Red Sox's Zac Grotz: Injures elbow Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Grotz injured his elbow on a pitch during the seventh inning of Monday's game and was immediately removed, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Initial testing following the game did not reveal a significant injury, but the team should know more Tuesday.
