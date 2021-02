Bryant was traded from the Cubs to the Red Sox on Saturday as the player to be named later in a deal which sent Josh Osich the other way back in August, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Bryant owns an excellent 1.27 ERA as a professional, though that comes in a grand total of 21.1 innings. All of those came in relief and none came above the short-season level, so the 2019 15th-round pick still has plenty of work to do before he pushes for a big-league bullpen spot.