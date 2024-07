The Red Sox have selected Ehrhard with the 115th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Ehrhard has improved each year at Oklahoma State, with improving physicality and a chance to handle center field. He is a plus runner who is hit-over-power, with his power potentially being a below-average tool. Unless he adds notable power or maxes out his hit tool, the righty-hitting Ehrhard is likely capped as a fourth outfielder.