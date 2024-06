Penrod was placed on the 7-day injured list with left shin inflammation Sunday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Penrod will be forced to miss a week of action with what the Red Sox are hopeful will be a "short-term" shin issue. The left-hander has made two starts with Triple-A Worcester after being promoted in late May, producing a 3.38 ERA with eight strikeouts over eight innings.