The Red Sox reassigned Putnam to their minor-league camp Monday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Putnam missed the entire 2018 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but it was the hamstring issue that prevented him from making an appearance during the Grapefruit League. He'll likely stick around at extended spring training to rehab the injury before reporting to Triple-A Pawtucket.

