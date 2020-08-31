Godley allowed five runs on eight hits and one walk across 4.2 innings pitched in Sunday's 9-5 win over the Nationals. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

The Red Sox spotted Godley an early 5-0 lead, but the right-hander ran into trouble in the third, fourth and fifth innings, ultimately preventing him from qualifying for the win. He exited with Boston leading 8-5 with two outs in the fifth. Godley will look to lower his 7.71 ERA when he takes the ball against Toronto on Friday.