Godley (0-3) allowed three runs on two hits and five walks while striking out three over 2.2 innings as he was charged with the loss Sunday against the Orioles.

Godley has alternated between effective performances and appearances in which he struggled to limit offensive production. He gave up three runs Sunday, and he was charged with his third loss of 2020 as a result. The right-hander has been inconsistent this season, but he's been unable to earn wins behind Boston's struggling offense in any of his six appearances (five starts). Godley will try to bounce back at home Saturday against the Nationals.