Godley had his contract selected by the Red Sox and added him to the major-league roster Sunday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

The veteran right-hander missed the cut for the Opening Day roster, but he'll join the team before the third game of the season. Godley seems a likely bet to join Boston's starting rotation at some point given the team's lack of established options, and per Bill Koch of The Providence Journal, manager Ron Roenicke said, "We'll see about [Monday]. We should pitch him somewhere."