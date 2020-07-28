Godley has a chance to join Boston's rotation after impressing in his debut outing Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. He tossed four shutout innings as the primary pitcher against the Mets, allowing four hits with zero walks and seven strikeouts.

Given how decimated Boston's rotation is, Godley clearly earned a turn every fifth day, it's just a matter of whether he continues to be used as a primary pitcher or gets deployed like a traditional starter. His next appearance figures to be Saturday in Yankee Stadium.