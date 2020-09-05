Godley (0-4) lasted just three innings and took the loss against the Blue Jays in the first game of Friday's doubleheader. He allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four in an 8-7 loss.

Godley permitted a pair of long home runs in the second inning as the Red Sox were playing catch-up from a large deficit early -- a pattern that has played out often. Godley's ERA shot up to 8.16, but Boston doesn't have an arm to replace him, so he's expected to make his next start Thursday one the road against Tampa Bay.