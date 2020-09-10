Godley was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow flexor strain, retroactive to Sept. 7.

Godley only lasted three innings in his last start as he was charged with his fourth loss of the season Friday. His injury could have contributed to his struggles as he'll now be sidelined at least 10 days as a result. It's unclear whether the right-hander will be able to return prior to the end of the season. Matt Hall was recalled in a corresponding move and could be a candidate to start while Godley recovers.