Godley did not make the 30-man roster, but could be stretched out at some point while working at the alternate training site, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

With Eduardo Rodriguez out indefinitely due to complications in his recovery from COVID-19, the Red Sox enter the season with very few established big-league starters. Godley fired three no-hit innings against the Blue Jays in Wednesday's scrimmage, and he has as much experience as any healthy Boston starter other than Nathan Eovaldi, so he will likely be heard from at some point this summer.