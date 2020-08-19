Godley gave up a run on four hits and a walk and struck out four over four innings in a no-decision versus the Phillies on Tuesday. He also hit a batter.

Godley has alternated good and bad appearances this season, with Tuesday's being one of the better ones. The strong outing lowered his ERA to 6.87 with a 1.85 WHIP and 18 strikeouts across 18.1 innings. The righty still hasn't pitched more than four innings in a game, and combined with inconsistent results, it makes him a risky option for fantasy managers. Godley will likely take the mound again Sunday in Baltimore.