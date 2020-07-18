Goldley will pitch in Saturday's intrasquad game, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
After Godley was released by the Tigers on Monday, the Red Sox signed him Friday and will put him to work immediately. The right-hander will then pitch in an exhibition game against the Blue Jays next Wednesday. The plan is to have him throw one or two innings Saturday, then two or three against Toronto. Godley has an opt-out after the first week of the season if he's not on the major-league roster at the end of July. With Boston's starting rotation so thin, there's a good chance an experienced starter like Godley will be on the team.