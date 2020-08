Godley (0-2) allowed eight runs on 10 hits and two walks over three innings in a loss to the Rays on Wednesday. He struck out three batters.

Starting on short rest, Godley dug the Red Sox an early hole and the Rays just piled on with three homers. Godley's ERA now sits at 8.16 through 14.1 innings. He has sandwiched a couple decent starts around his clunkers -- not nearly good enough to take on the risk of another blowup.