Godley (0-1) took the loss Saturday against the Yankees after allowing five runs on six hits over 3.1 innings. He had one strikeouts and two walks.

The veteran right-hander was in trouble early, as Aaron Judge took him deep during the opening frame, and Gio Urshela clubbed a grand slam during the second inning. Godley reached 69 pitches Saturday and should continue ramping up toward a full starting workload, and he lines up to next take the mound next weekend versus the Blue Jays.