Godley will start on short rest Wednesday against the Rays, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

The 30-year-old delivered four scoreless frames during Saturday's start, and he'll be asked to start on three days rest his next time out with the Red Sox still scrambling with the rotation. Godley has a 3.97 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB through 11.1 innings this season.