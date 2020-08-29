site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Zack Godley: Starting Sunday
Godley will start Sunday in place of the injured Nathan Eovaldi (calf), Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Godley will be making his sixth start for the Red Sox. He's 0-3 with a 7.29 ERA, 1.95 WHIP and .319 batting average against in six outings (five starts).
