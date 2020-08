Godley tossed four scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out three in a no-decision versus the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Godley did his part Saturday, but the Red Sox mustered just one run and four hits, and that wasn't enough. The 30-year-old righty has a 3.97 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 11 strikeouts in 11.1 innings this season. He'll likely keep working up to a starter's workload in his next appearance, which is expected to be Thursday versus the Rays.