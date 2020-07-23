site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Zack Godley: Three shutout innings
Godley fired three no-hit innings, allowing one walk and striking out two Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
The game was shortened after four-and-a-half innings due to rain, but it was an encouraging sign for Godley, who is battling for a spot in the back end of the rotation or a bulk-innings guy.
