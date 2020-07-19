Godley pitched two innings in Saturday's intrasquad game, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Godley, who signed with the Red Sox on Friday, went straight to work the following day. He hadn't pitched since the previous Friday, so the Red Sox were not about to push him. He worked out of a bases-loaded jam in his first inning, then allowed a two-run home run to Jonathan Arauz in his second. The Red Sox will get a look at the right-hander over the next few days and gauge him for a possible rotation slot. Godley is scheduled to throw two or three innings in next Wednesday's exhibition game against Toronto.