Godley (elbow) was transferred to the 45-day injured list Saturday.
Godley suffered a right elbow flexor strain in early September, and he'll officially be sidelined for the remainder of the season after being placed on the 45-day injured list. The right-hander finishes the 2020 campaign with a career-worst 8.16 ERA and 1.95 WHIP over 28.2 innings across eight appearances (seven starts). The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for outfielder Cesar Puello, whose contract was selected in a corresponding move.